Sharon Stone reveals why she has left ‘ageing reverse surgeries’

Sharon Stone has explained why she prefers natural ageing over cosmetic procedures in her recent interview.



Speaking with Vogue Arabia for September cover story, the Basic Instinct star recalled the harrowing experience of having a deadly stroke that made her give up “Botox procedures” completely.

“There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again,” said the actress.

Sharon revealed that a bad experience transformed her perspective on cosmetic surgeries and she chose not to use reverse ageing procedures from then on.

The Total Recall actress further mentioned that she even broke-up with a former young partner who asked her to use Botox.



“I told him that it would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did,” stated the 64-year-old.

She continued, “I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore.”

Reportedly, the relationship ended, however, Sharon shared that this has been the most “exciting and creative period” of her life.

“I feel really, really happy. I’ve never been this joyful,” added the actress.