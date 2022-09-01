 
Meghan Markle’s Archetype podcast ‘exploding in her face’

Meghan Markle has come under fire for letting her Archetype podcast ‘completely blow up in her face’.

Politician and journalist Martin Daubney issued this accusation during his interview with GB News.

He began by putting the royal on blast and commented on how her South Africa claims have “well and truly exploded in her face.”

Mr Daubney was quoted telling the publication, “She says it’s about truth bombs but I think it has completely exploded in her face.

“There’s an astonishing litany of allegations,” at the end of the day.

“She said she was approached by a person in South Africa who compared the royal wedding to the release of Mandela from jail,” but “Of course, she knows she’s no Mandela.”

This claim emerged as a result of Meghan’s admission about South Africa on Archewell and how a cast member ‘pulled her aside’ and claimed, “When you married into this family, we rejoiced in the street the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.”

This interview with The Cut also included revelations about the N-word and featured a comment by the Duchess herself, one where she mentioned, “Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?”

During the course of his interview he even accused the Duchess of ‘throwing racism in the air’ and added, “This nonsense that we’ve been unwelcoming and racist, I think, is grotesque and sinister.”

“A horrendous allegation of the most serious nature, you can’t just drop those kinds of things and not back it up.”

