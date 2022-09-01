Emma Heming reveals how she copes with grief after Bruce Willis’ aphasia

File Footage

Emma Heming got candid about how she copes with the "paralyzing grief" following her husband Bruce Willis' Aphasia diagnosis.



Taking to Instagram, the model and actor dropped a video featuring her working out, gardening and engaging in a number of activities as she marked the National Grief Awareness Day.

“This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” Heming captioned the reel. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live alongside it.”

“As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too,” she added.

In March, the Willis family announced the heartbreaking news of The Sixth Sense actor’s health scare in a joint statement while revealing that the star is “stepping away” from his career.

Later in May, Heming got candid about how caring for her husband and children following his brain disorder diagnosis has taken “a toll” on her mental health.

“I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero,” Heming told The Bump.

“That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health,” she added. “And it served no one in my family.”

“Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me,” Heming shared.