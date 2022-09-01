 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Emma Heming reveals how she copes with grief after Bruce Willis’ aphasia

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

File Footage 

Emma Heming got candid about how she copes with the "paralyzing grief" following her husband Bruce Willis' Aphasia diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram, the model and actor dropped a video featuring her working out, gardening and engaging in a number of activities as she marked the National Grief Awareness Day.

“This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” Heming captioned the reel. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live alongside it.”

“As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too,” she added.

In March, the Willis family announced the heartbreaking news of The Sixth Sense actor’s health scare in a joint statement while revealing that the star is “stepping away” from his career.

Later in May, Heming got candid about how caring for her husband and children following his brain disorder diagnosis has taken “a toll” on her mental health.

“I put my family’s needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero,” Heming told The Bump.

“That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health,” she added. “And it served no one in my family.”

“Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me,” Heming shared.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s Archetype podcast ‘exploding in her face’

Meghan Markle’s Archetype podcast ‘exploding in her face’
Harry Styles’ latest property purchase sparks frenzy, estate agent spills details

Harry Styles’ latest property purchase sparks frenzy, estate agent spills details

Sharon Stone reveals why she has left ‘ageing reverse surgeries’

Sharon Stone reveals why she has left ‘ageing reverse surgeries’
Meghan Markle being ‘shunned into exile’ as ‘fan queues dying out’

Meghan Markle being ‘shunned into exile’ as ‘fan queues dying out’
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘hanging out’ with Bella Hadid sparks romance rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘hanging out’ with Bella Hadid sparks romance rumours
Can Amber Heard ‘hope’ to win Johnny Depp appeal?

Can Amber Heard ‘hope’ to win Johnny Depp appeal?
Amber Heard’s feelings about Johnny Depp’s ‘raging' attacks leaked

Amber Heard’s feelings about Johnny Depp’s ‘raging' attacks leaked
Prince Harry shares son Archie’s sweetest tribute to Princess Diana, ‘she should be here’

Prince Harry shares son Archie’s sweetest tribute to Princess Diana, ‘she should be here’
Kylie Jenner slams TikToker accusing her of trying to be 'relatable’

Kylie Jenner slams TikToker accusing her of trying to be 'relatable’
Meghan Markle branded a 'toddler' with tiara': 'What will make her happy?'

Meghan Markle branded a 'toddler' with tiara': 'What will make her happy?'
Is Tom Cruise the richest actor in the world?

Is Tom Cruise the richest actor in the world?
Chris Rock refuses tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey: ‘Not gonna be a victim’

Chris Rock refuses tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey: ‘Not gonna be a victim’

Latest

view all