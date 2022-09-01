 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Cher responds to Dua Lipa being ‘Cher of our generation’ on social media

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Cher responds to Dua Lipa being ‘Cher of our generation’ on social media
Cher responds to Dua Lipa being ‘Cher of our generation’ on social media

Cher has recently reacted to Dua Lipa being called the “Cher of our generation” on social media.

In a since-deleted tweet on Twitter, an ardent fan posted side-by-side photos of Cher at the 1974 Grammys and Lipa at the 2021 award ceremony as per Independent.

In the photos, both the musicians were seen wearing “sparkly attires with butterflies” imprinted on them.

Captioning the post, the user wrote, ““Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation.”

Another user retweeted the post, commenting, “So much truth in one tweet” while Cher reacted with a thinking emoji and put up a question, “How many years are in a generation?”

Cher responds to Dua Lipa being ‘Cher of our generation’ on social media

The Believe crooner’s comments sparked a debate on whether it’s appropriate to compare a younger singer to older singer, who is still active.

A user remarked, “Cher is Cher. No one else will ever be Cher. Period.”

“People are not really understanding the cultural impact Cher had. Anyone can dress like Cher today, but it’s not the same thing as being the first one to break that ground,” other added.

Cher responds to Dua Lipa being ‘Cher of our generation’ on social media

Meanwhile, Lipa hasn’t yet responded to the tweet. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed’s UK apartment left untouched after his death

Princess Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed’s UK apartment left untouched after his death
Kevin Federline on Britney Spears’ conservatorship: ‘I was mortified’

Kevin Federline on Britney Spears’ conservatorship: ‘I was mortified’

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s blended brood ‘excited’ to move to JLo’s house

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s blended brood ‘excited’ to move to JLo’s house

Ana de Armas not happy with her upcoming movie Blonde’s rating

Ana de Armas not happy with her upcoming movie Blonde’s rating
Amber Heard is branded ‘opportunist' by Johnny Depp's pal Doug Stanhope

Amber Heard is branded ‘opportunist' by Johnny Depp's pal Doug Stanhope
Emma Heming reveals how she copes with grief after Bruce Willis’ aphasia

Emma Heming reveals how she copes with grief after Bruce Willis’ aphasia

Meghan Markle’s Archetype podcast ‘exploding in her face’

Meghan Markle’s Archetype podcast ‘exploding in her face’
Harry Styles’ latest property purchase sparks frenzy, estate agent spills details

Harry Styles’ latest property purchase sparks frenzy, estate agent spills details

Sharon Stone reveals why she has left ‘ageing reverse surgeries’

Sharon Stone reveals why she has left ‘ageing reverse surgeries’
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘grotesque, sinister’ accusations

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘grotesque, sinister’ accusations
Meghan Markle being ‘shunned into exile’ as ‘fan queues dying out’

Meghan Markle being ‘shunned into exile’ as ‘fan queues dying out’
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘hanging out’ with Bella Hadid sparks romance rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘hanging out’ with Bella Hadid sparks romance rumours

Latest

view all