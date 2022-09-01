Cher responds to Dua Lipa being ‘Cher of our generation’ on social media

Cher has recently reacted to Dua Lipa being called the “Cher of our generation” on social media.



In a since-deleted tweet on Twitter, an ardent fan posted side-by-side photos of Cher at the 1974 Grammys and Lipa at the 2021 award ceremony as per Independent.

In the photos, both the musicians were seen wearing “sparkly attires with butterflies” imprinted on them.

Captioning the post, the user wrote, ““Dua Lipa, the Cher of our generation.”

Another user retweeted the post, commenting, “So much truth in one tweet” while Cher reacted with a thinking emoji and put up a question, “How many years are in a generation?”

The Believe crooner’s comments sparked a debate on whether it’s appropriate to compare a younger singer to older singer, who is still active.

A user remarked, “Cher is Cher. No one else will ever be Cher. Period.”

“People are not really understanding the cultural impact Cher had. Anyone can dress like Cher today, but it’s not the same thing as being the first one to break that ground,” other added.

Meanwhile, Lipa hasn’t yet responded to the tweet.