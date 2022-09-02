 
Why is Johnny Depp reluctant to follow UK royals?

Johnny Depp is one of the high profile Hollywood personalities who does not follow the British royal family on Instagram.

The actor has amassed more than 27 million followers on Instagram after his popularity grew following his court victory against Amber Heard.

The Hollywood star follows only 157 people on the photo and sharing app and none of them includes any account associated with the British royal family.

While the reason behind Depp's reluctance to follow the royals is unknown one of his old interviews gives an idea of how much importance he gives the members of the British royal family.

In the interview, he was asked about his meeting with Prince Charles.

Depp jokingly said that he shook hand with the Prince of Wales and couldn't understand a word Charles said to him.

The actor also mimicked the future king during the interview.



