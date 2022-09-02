 
Kanye West scares Kim Kardashian off with social media rant

After Kim Kardashian's split from SNL comedian Pete Davidson, the reality TV star's fans have been hoping that she would reunite with former husband Kanye West.

She also posed for pictures of herself wearing glasses by Kanye's brand shortly after her breakup with Pete leading people to believe that a reunion was on the cards.

But Kanye's return to Instagram and his urge to say things publicaly which could be sorted out privately might scare Kim Kardashian off.

Kanye made a spectacle of Kim and Pete's relationship when he put everything on Instagram and even went on to hurl threats at the SNL star.

When his former wife, whom he was begging not to leave him, texted him not to malign Pete on Instagram, the rapper shared Kim's text on Instagram for millions of people to see.

It was perhaps then when Kim decided to unfollow him.

