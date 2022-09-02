Emilia Clarke replaces Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’? Fan-made poster sparks frenzy

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s sensational court battle made headlines all over the media.

The verdict proved to be a major win for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, as he was awarded a total of $10.4 million in damages.

In the wake of Heard’s defeat in the trial, the actress has been since facing troubles in saving her role in the upcoming sequel of Aquaman.

Amid the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom release controversy, the ‘Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2’ petition has now reached over 4.6 million signatures on Change.org.

Fans have now expressed their interest to see Emilia Clarke take over the role of Mera from Heard in the upcoming sequel.

Recently, a fan-made poster of the Game of Thrones famed actress in the iconic costume of Mera from Aquaman has taken the internet by storm.





Renowned digital artist Deigo de Sousa unveiled a jaw-dropping new piece of concept art that sees Clarke replacing Heard as Mera and fans cannot control their excitement.

While the art is nothing more than a conceptual preview of what Clarke could look like in the role of Mera, fans have already given their approval.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit the theaters on March 17, 2023.