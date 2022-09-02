 
entertainment
Friday Sep 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Emilia Clarke replaces Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’? Fan-made poster sparks frenzy

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 02, 2022

Emilia Clarke replaces Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’? Fan-made poster sparks frenzy
Emilia Clarke replaces Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’? Fan-made poster sparks frenzy 

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s sensational court battle made headlines all over the media.

The verdict proved to be a major win for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, as he was awarded a total of $10.4 million in damages.

In the wake of Heard’s defeat in the trial, the actress has been since facing troubles in saving her role in the upcoming sequel of Aquaman.

Amid the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom release controversy, the ‘Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2’ petition has now reached over 4.6 million signatures on Change.org.

Fans have now expressed their interest to see Emilia Clarke take over the role of Mera from Heard in the upcoming sequel.

Recently, a fan-made poster of the Game of Thrones famed actress in the iconic costume of Mera from Aquaman has taken the internet by storm.


Renowned digital artist Deigo de Sousa unveiled a jaw-dropping new piece of concept art that sees Clarke replacing Heard as Mera and fans cannot control their excitement.

While the art is nothing more than a conceptual preview of what Clarke could look like in the role of Mera, fans have already given their approval.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit the theaters on March 17, 2023. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle branded ‘Hollywood trophy wife’ to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle branded ‘Hollywood trophy wife’ to Prince Harry
Nicola Peltz asked Victoria Beckham to design wedding dress with no intention of wearing it

Nicola Peltz asked Victoria Beckham to design wedding dress with no intention of wearing it
Amber Heard ‘renting’ baby Oonagh amid Johnny Depp battle

Amber Heard ‘renting’ baby Oonagh amid Johnny Depp battle
Ghislaine Maxwell is 'gifted' luxury job in jail, has done 'Shawshank Redemption'

Ghislaine Maxwell is 'gifted' luxury job in jail, has done 'Shawshank Redemption'
Jennifer Lopez details ‘unexpected setbacks’ threatened her fairytale wedding in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez details ‘unexpected setbacks’ threatened her fairytale wedding in Georgia
Nicola Peltz reportedly left wedding reception crying over tribute for Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz reportedly left wedding reception crying over tribute for Victoria Beckham

Britney Spears accuses ex-Kevin Federline of doing drugs, being a ‘hypocrite’

Britney Spears accuses ex-Kevin Federline of doing drugs, being a ‘hypocrite’
BTS RM, Balming Tiger collab ‘SEXY NUKIM' MV out now: Check out

BTS RM, Balming Tiger collab ‘SEXY NUKIM' MV out now: Check out
Meghan Markle ‘taking away royal fantasy’ with Archetypes

Meghan Markle ‘taking away royal fantasy’ with Archetypes
BTS Jungkook gets surprise visit from Jin on his birthday: Watch

BTS Jungkook gets surprise visit from Jin on his birthday: Watch
Princess Diana’s bodyguard spills on ‘what really killed her’

Princess Diana’s bodyguard spills on ‘what really killed her’

Latest

view all