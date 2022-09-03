Sanjay Kapoor rubbishes rumours of Netflix 'The Fame Game' getting cancelled

As per Sanjay Kapoor, The Fame Game season 2 is still on

Recent reports suggested that Netflix's The Fame Game will not be getting another season, but actor Sanjay Kapoor has dashed down the rumours.

During an interview with ETimes, Sanjay said: “The great thing is, when such rumours pop up, it means that the show is very successful and people want to know what is happening."

“It is such a successful show and the very fact that people are talking about it, proves that it is very relevant.”

ETimes also reports that Sanjay spoke about the shooting schedule of the season 2 of The Fame Game.

Sanjay added: “It is a procedure and there is no script to shoot for. As actors, we don't know much, because we are not aware of what Netflix is planning.”

“Till the time the script is not ready, how can we start shooting? It is going to take time, till then these are just rumours.”

The Fame Game is produced by Karan Johar, starring Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay in the lead roles. The story of the show revolves around a star who is enjoying her glamourous life but at has an abusive marriage.