Saturday Sep 03 2022
Royal Family ‘distressed’ over Meghan Markle’s anti-Firm revelations: Source

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Royal Family ‘distressed’ over Meghan Markle’s anti-Firm revelations: Source

Meghan Markle’s revelations against the Royal Family have reportedly caused ‘yet another stir’ in the fabric of the monarchy, leaving members of the Firm ‘utterly distressed and petrified’.

For those unversed, the Duchess of Sussex shared a plethora of revelations in her recent podcast, Archetypes about Archie’s nursery fire as well as her interview with The Cut, which ‘destroyed’ the Firm’s ‘never complain, never explain’ decree.

In light of that, inside sources have stepped forward to offer some insight into The Royal Family's reaction to it all and admitted, “They are distressed that after stepping back from the royal family -- claiming a need for privacy -- she continues to publicise family matters in public.”

This insight has been brought forward, for the first time, since the Oprah Winfrey chat, back in 2021, and has equally overtaken social media channels and mainstream media platforms. 

