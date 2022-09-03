 
Saturday Sep 03 2022
BLACKPINK's 'Pink Venom' marks another UK iTunes chart milestone

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

BLACKPINK's 'Pink Venom' marks another UK iTunes chart milestone

BLACKPINK is achieving new milestones across the United Kingdom with its power-packed music video Pink Venom.

On September 3, AllKPOP reported that BLACKPINK's pre-release song Pink Venom successfully maintained its position in the top 40 of the Official Singles Chart UK iTunes for the second consecutive week, according to the United Kingdom's Official Charts.

Pink Venom held steady at No. 37 during the first week of September after debuting at No. 22 the previous week.

The K-pop girl group's single Pink Venom has become the first-ever music video without a featured artist to reach two weeks in the top 40 on the Official Singles Chart.

Previously, with music video Kiss and Make Up as well as Sour Candy BLACKPINK already achieved this feat, but Pink Venom is the first single, exclusively by a female K-pop artist, to rank in the top 40 for two weeks.

