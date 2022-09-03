 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Kardashians’ photoshopped images create ‘depression’ in women: Bethenny Frankel

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

File Footage 

Bethenny Frankel bashed the Kardashian/Jenner family over their highly altered images that they post online claiming that they create “insecurity and depression” in women.

The former Real Housewives of New York star, 51, told TMZ that the doctored snaps of Kim Kardashian and her sisters are “not inspirational” but are “destructive.”

“It's not fair to women that are just trying to get by. It's irresponsible, it's reckless, it's not inspirational, it's not aspirational,” the television personality told the outlet.

“It's destructive. It creates eating disorders, insecurity, depression. It's a serious thing,” she added. “Moms feel insecure.”

“They don’t have time to do all this [editing], nor they even know how to [with] the technology,” the mother of one noted.

“The more we see these images, the more we think they’re real. It becomes a false ideal,” Frankel insisted

She went on to advice people that they should be happy just the way they are, adding, “Wear some makeup, if you want to get plastic surgery and be honest about it, that's your business.”

“But to outright about plastic surgery and filtering and photoshopping—the playing field becomes truly, absolutely not level,” she said.

“When you’re already billionaires, you have access to so much more … and it makes people feel terrible about themselves.”

This comes after the Skims founder was called out over a Photoshop fail as she edited her trapezius muscle in a photo featuring her enjoying a drink.


More From Entertainment:

Anne Heche death: Horrifying car crash details from firefighter records leave fans shaken

Anne Heche death: Horrifying car crash details from firefighter records leave fans shaken

Brooklyn Beckham talks of the moment he realized Nicola Peltz was the one

Brooklyn Beckham talks of the moment he realized Nicola Peltz was the one
Top 10 trending movies & TV series on Netflix: Full List

Top 10 trending movies & TV series on Netflix: Full List
Amber Heard’s lawyer ‘questioning life choices’?

Amber Heard’s lawyer ‘questioning life choices’?
Amber Heard took advantage of Johnny Depp’s darkest days?

Amber Heard took advantage of Johnny Depp’s darkest days?
Netflix finally casts new actors to play young Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘The Crown’

Netflix finally casts new actors to play young Prince William, Kate Middleton in ‘The Crown’
Watch Amber Heard 'going crazy' over 'little distraction' on set: Video

Watch Amber Heard 'going crazy' over 'little distraction' on set: Video
Taylor Swift rumoured to play villain in ‘Cruella 2’

Taylor Swift rumoured to play villain in ‘Cruella 2’
Royal Family ‘distressed’ over Meghan Markle’s anti-Firm revelations: Source

Royal Family ‘distressed’ over Meghan Markle’s anti-Firm revelations: Source
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry arrive in UK without Lilibet, Archie

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry arrive in UK without Lilibet, Archie

Latest

view all