Anne Heche death: Horrifying car crash details from firefighter records leave fans shaken

American actress Anne Heche was reportedly trapped inside the fiery wreckage of her car for almost 40 minutes after she crashed it into a Los Angeles residence last month, newly released audio recordings from the Los Angeles Fire Department reveal.

The late Donnie Brasco actor crashed her Mini Cooper into a house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of L.A. on August 5, which led to a devastating fire.

New details revealed that it took firefighters about 20 minutes to get to the car and then an additional 20 minutes to remove the car from the house.

The radio recordings, which the Los Angeles Fire Department provided to NBC, reveal that firefighters were unable to rescue Heche as they reached the accident spot.

“Given the heavy fire and smoke conditions, it wasn’t that you could clearly see into the vehicle or clearly be able to access it,” Deputy Fire Chief Richard Fields told the outlet.

“Heavy smoke conditions, heavy fire conditions, which makes it very difficult for us to just see each other on the inside of a working structure fire,” he said.

About a week after the fiery crash, Heche, 53, was removed from life support and declared dead on Aug. 14.

She died of inhalation and thermal injuries, the L.A. County medical examiner ruled last month. The manner was found to be an accident.