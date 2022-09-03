 
Saturday Sep 03 2022
Amber Heard’s pal Eve Barlow ‘only one’ keeping her 'sane and safe?

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Amber Heard has reportedly hit rock bottom and only her alleged girlfriend Eve Barlow is keeping her sane and alive.

journalist Eve Barlow made these admissions during her latest interview with Daniel M. Rosenberg, on The Sod’s Law Podcast.

These insights into Heard’s mental health have been brought to light by journalist and alleged girlfriend Eve Barlow on The Sod’s Law Podcast, with Daniel M. Rosenberg.

She was quoted telling listeners of the show, “You hope that people understand that you have a heart and soul and that you have your own life.”

“What I am finding so difficult to digest at the moment is this kind of lose awareness that I have in few moments between dealing with legal, dealing with PR and just helping Amber not feel like she wants to kill herself.”

This statement comes shortly after the duo were seen soaking up the sun in Israel just last month. 

