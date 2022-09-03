 
Saturday Sep 03 2022
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘fighting’ Prince Harry in ‘war for attention’

Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Royal experts warn Prince William and Kate Middleton about the ‘war for popularity’ Prince Harry seems adamant on playing against the Firm.

California-based expert Eric Schiffer issued insight into this warning during an interview with Express UK.

He started off by admitting, “There already is [competition]. There is a war for the hearts and minds of young people.”

“There is a war for attention and legitimacy. William and Kate have it hardwired because of the lineage of what's going and what's to come.”

“However, what Meghan and Harry have wisely done is to intercede unconsciously in the minds of young people as their source of most relevant royal authority.”

He also went on to say, “Kate and William are wise to not cede the base of the future of America to Harry and Meghan.”

Mr Schiffer also advised that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can ‘win’ the spotlight by “leveraging social, leveraging the right icons of Gen Z and Millennials.”

