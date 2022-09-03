 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
Web Desk

Zendaya and Tom Holland walk hand- in-hand in NYC

Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Tom Holland with his ladylove Zendaya were spotted holding hands in New York City on Friday, giving off perfect couple goals.

The twosome, both 26, enjoyed a stroll together after picking up coffees in the Big Apple ahead of the weekend.

The outing comes after they celebrated the Euphoria star's birthday together on Thursday night.

Zendaya looked breathtakingly beautiful in a slightly oversized light grey t-shirt that read 'I Am' in dark lettering on the front.

She paired it with a gold and red patterned scarf that she draped over her shoulders.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

For his part, the Spider-Man star looked dapper as he stepped out in a pair of blue and gold Nike Air Max sneakers.

On Thursday night they celebrated the Oakland native's special day with dinner at MAMO.

They were joined by her mom, Claire Stoermer, 58, and her costar Hunter Schafer, 23.


