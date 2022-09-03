Gigi Hadid leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in white t-shirt and baggy jeans

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who keeps her fans on their toes with her gorgeous snaps and videos, took everyone's breath away with her ravishing look in a white t-shirt in New York City on Friday.



The fashionista left onlookers in awe with her incredible physique in a short-sleeved white t-shirt and light wash baggy jeans as she chatted on the phone.

Always fashionable, the mother-of-one completed the look with a pair of crisp white sneakers.

For her day out, the superstar topped the look with a navy blue trucker hat from her imminent brand Guest In Residence.

She was looking stunning in a gold chain necklace, a set of tiny earrings, and dark, rectangle-shaped sunglasses.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Hadid, full name Jelena Hadid, slayed the look with utter perfection as she slung a small handbag with tassels over one of her shoulders while out and about ahead of the weekend.

At one point she rocked a navy blue baseball cap on top of her flowing, waist-length blonde locks.

And later she pulled the lengthy and lustrous tresses back into a fuss-free ponytail.

Hadid announced the upcoming launch of her new venture, a knitwear fashion range, just one day ago.



