 
entertainment
Saturday Sep 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Drake faces backlash after he called 2020 the ‘hardest year’ in human history

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 03, 2022

Drake faces backlash after he called 2020 the ‘hardest year’ in human history
Drake faces backlash after he called 2020 the ‘hardest year’ in human history

Drake was recently under fire after he dubbed 2020 the “hardest year in human history” in the Amazon’s documentary Untrapped.

According to BuzzFeed, the musician commented on his friend and collaborator Lil Baby who was unable to go on music tour.

Considering this scenario, the rapper remarked, “2020 was the hardest year, maybe, in human history that we've ever been through.”

He continued, “Forget music — just as a people. Like, the hardest time to ever connect with people, relate to people...”

Following this comment, netizens took to Twitter and slammed the singer, adding, there were “far worse moments” in world history such as Holocaust, slavery and the list goes on than this lock down.

Here a few tweets:

Drake faces backlash after he called 2020 the ‘hardest year’ in human history
Drake faces backlash after he called 2020 the ‘hardest year’ in human history
Drake faces backlash after he called 2020 the ‘hardest year’ in human history


More From Entertainment:

Princess Dina's former personal secretary warns royals relying too much on 'political-style' management

Princess Dina's former personal secretary warns royals relying too much on 'political-style' management
Kris Jenner in pain after Kanye West's serious allegations against her and family

Kris Jenner in pain after Kanye West's serious allegations against her and family
Amber Heard transformed into a figure of hate after losing trial against Johnny Depp?

Amber Heard transformed into a figure of hate after losing trial against Johnny Depp?
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle sends a message to Royal Family

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle sends a message to Royal Family
Ozzy Osbourne credits his wife Sharon for saving his life

Ozzy Osbourne credits his wife Sharon for saving his life
Willow Smith sheds light on why she had decided to shave her head

Willow Smith sheds light on why she had decided to shave her head
Sofia Vergara looks effortlessly chic in sundress as she steps out in Beverly Hills

Sofia Vergara looks effortlessly chic in sundress as she steps out in Beverly Hills
Jessica Chastain opens up on her ‘life-changing ‘trip to war-torn Ukraine: Photo

Jessica Chastain opens up on her ‘life-changing ‘trip to war-torn Ukraine: Photo
The Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel are officially married!

The Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel are officially married!
Sylvester Stallone looks calm & cool at brother Frank's concert amid divorce

Sylvester Stallone looks calm & cool at brother Frank's concert amid divorce
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone moves into new apartment after shock split

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone moves into new apartment after shock split

Gigi Hadid leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in white t-shirt and baggy jeans

Gigi Hadid leaves fans spellbound with her stunning physique in white t-shirt and baggy jeans

Latest

view all