Bella Hadid mourns the death of Charlbi Dean

Bella Hadid expressed sorrow over the death of Charlbi Dean who died at the age of 32.

Taking to Instagram, the model shared a throwback picture with the star of the DC series "Black Lightning" and wrote, "Rest in peace beautiful Charlbi...an angel on earth and devastating loss. Sending love and blessings to Charlbi's fiance, agent and family."

Charlbi Dean died at a hospital in New York City.

The South African actress and model passed away from an unexpected and sudden illness.

Her work includes the film "Blood in the Water".

