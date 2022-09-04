 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Florence Pugh lauded for performance in Netflix’s ‘The Wonder’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Florence Pugh lauded for performance in Netflix’s ‘The Wonder’
Florence Pugh lauded for performance in Netflix’s ‘The Wonder’

Netflix’s The Wonder starring Florence Pugh is gaining accolades for its content.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “nothing would work quite as well without the performance by Pugh.”

It further added that Pugh “commands the screen from her very first appearance, and we never have doubts that anyone who tries to interfere with her will be facing a formidable adversary. Lib is by no means a paragon of virtue: She has unmistakable arrogance, and her judgment is not always perfect. But her concern for the child is never in question, and we’re always invested in her quest to find freedom for herself and young Anna”.

Set in mid-19th-century Ireland, “The Wonder” centres around the deeply religious 11-year-old Anna O’Donnell, who becomes a tourist attraction in her remote village thanks to her claim to have eaten nothing for months, surviving on the purest “manna from heaven” rather than actual food. Enter British nurse Lib Wright (Pugh), who previously served in the Crimea under Florence Nightingale (“Miss N”), and has been tasked with observing Anna and monitoring her health. Joining her in the Irish Midlands: the no-nonsense journalist Will Byrne (Tom Burke), who’s insistent that someone is slipping food to Anna (and that this person is, in fact, liable for child abuse).

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard ‘misrepresenting facts’ to ‘come out innocent’: Leaked emails

Amber Heard ‘misrepresenting facts’ to ‘come out innocent’: Leaked emails
Meghan Markle made Harry leave luxury life to be 'plumber' for LA neigbours

Meghan Markle made Harry leave luxury life to be 'plumber' for LA neigbours
The Weeknd apologizes to fans as he cancels concert mid-performance

The Weeknd apologizes to fans as he cancels concert mid-performance
Queen’s absence from royal events sparks demands to step down from throne

Queen’s absence from royal events sparks demands to step down from throne
Who takes care of Lilibet, Archie in California in absence of Meghan Markle, Harry?

Who takes care of Lilibet, Archie in California in absence of Meghan Markle, Harry?
Prince Harry feeling ‘scared’ of Princess Diana’s 25th death anniversary

Prince Harry feeling ‘scared’ of Princess Diana’s 25th death anniversary
Netflix's 'Virgin River' star promises to keep fans on the 'edge of their seats'

Netflix's 'Virgin River' star promises to keep fans on the 'edge of their seats'
Prince Harry ‘struggling’ to let Meghan Markle take ‘bulk of Sussex brand work’

Prince Harry ‘struggling’ to let Meghan Markle take ‘bulk of Sussex brand work’
Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia

Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia
Prince Harry will not take ‘any questions’ at Invictus Games press conference in Germany

Prince Harry will not take ‘any questions’ at Invictus Games press conference in Germany
Meghan Markle 'idiocy' on Nelson Mandela remark is 'threatening' royals

Meghan Markle 'idiocy' on Nelson Mandela remark is 'threatening' royals
Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Elon Musk as new boyfriend?

Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Elon Musk as new boyfriend?

Latest

view all