 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Courteney Cox shares loved-up snaps with beau in Ireland

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Courteney Cox shares loved-up snaps with beau in Ireland
Courteney Cox shares loved-up snaps with beau in Ireland

Friends actor Courteney Cox, 58, shared some sizzling snaps of her in a bikini, learning how to drive a car and a boat in Ireland.

The first clip showed Cox driving a car from the right front seat, decked out in a pair of jeans and a simple black tee with a look of the utmost concentration on her face as she navigated an Irish neighbourhood.

Then, the video montage posted on Instagram on Saturday, September 3rd, also featured some adorable snaps with boyfriend Johnny McDaid on their European vacation.

Earlier in July, Cox had shared a sweet tribute to her beau on his 46th birthday. She shared a picture of the pair side by side in none other than Monica’s apartment. She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to my best friend and love. He's the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner. I love you jmd. x.”

More From Entertainment:

Who takes care of Lilibet, Archie in California in absence of Meghan Markle, Harry?

Who takes care of Lilibet, Archie in California in absence of Meghan Markle, Harry?
Prince Harry ‘struggling’ to let Meghan Markle take ‘bulk of Sussex brand work’

Prince Harry ‘struggling’ to let Meghan Markle take ‘bulk of Sussex brand work’
Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia

Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia
Prince Harry will not take ‘any questions’ at Invictus Games press conference in Germany

Prince Harry will not take ‘any questions’ at Invictus Games press conference in Germany
Meghan Markle 'idiocy' on Nelson Mandela remark is 'threatening' royals

Meghan Markle 'idiocy' on Nelson Mandela remark is 'threatening' royals
Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Elon Musk as new boyfriend?

Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Elon Musk as new boyfriend?
Princess Diana’s death ‘not a real accident’: ‘Black saloon blocked her car!’

Princess Diana’s death ‘not a real accident’: ‘Black saloon blocked her car!’
When angry Amber Heard showed middle finger on national television: Watch

When angry Amber Heard showed middle finger on national television: Watch
Sophia Bush channels 'One Tree Hill' Brooke Davis in throwback video

Sophia Bush channels 'One Tree Hill' Brooke Davis in throwback video
'Boss' Queen asked to 'strip off' Meghan Markle title: 'Enough is enough'

'Boss' Queen asked to 'strip off' Meghan Markle title: 'Enough is enough'
Thomas Markle extends olive branch to Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle extends olive branch to Meghan Markle

Latest

view all