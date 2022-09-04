Courteney Cox shares loved-up snaps with beau in Ireland

Friends actor Courteney Cox, 58, shared some sizzling snaps of her in a bikini, learning how to drive a car and a boat in Ireland.

The first clip showed Cox driving a car from the right front seat, decked out in a pair of jeans and a simple black tee with a look of the utmost concentration on her face as she navigated an Irish neighbourhood.

Then, the video montage posted on Instagram on Saturday, September 3rd, also featured some adorable snaps with boyfriend Johnny McDaid on their European vacation.

Earlier in July, Cox had shared a sweet tribute to her beau on his 46th birthday. She shared a picture of the pair side by side in none other than Monica’s apartment. She captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to my best friend and love. He's the kindest, most patient, best listener, curious, caring, not to mention talented and gorgeous partner. I love you jmd. x.”

