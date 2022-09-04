 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

'Boss' Queen asked to 'strip off' Meghan Markle title: 'Enough is enough'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II is asked to break her silence on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's antics.

The 96-year-old monarch is advised to strip off the titles of the very vocal California royals. 

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe, in his conversation with GB News, says: “In many ways, stripping them with the title isn’t blindly going to make any difference.

“In Meghan’s magazine interview, there was a point in where she was referred to a ‘Princess’ and that was not even corrected. The Queen is a head of an organisation. She is the boss.

“She had to sack Prince Andrew although she didn’t take away his title of ‘Prince’ or Duke of York, and she had to intervene historically with Harry and Meghan, wishing them well, but taking away HRH."

He added: “It is now, I think, almost inevitable that the Queen has no more choice but to say ‘enough is enough Harry and Meghan’.

"‘Good luck in your new life but we have to take this away’," he noted.

More From Entertainment:

Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia

Film opens debate on spy who leaked US nuke plans to Russia
Prince Harry will not take ‘any questions’ at Invictus Games press conference in Germany

Prince Harry will not take ‘any questions’ at Invictus Games press conference in Germany
Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Elon Musk as new boyfriend?

Kim Kardashian sets her eyes on Elon Musk as new boyfriend?
Princess Diana’s death ‘not a real accident’: ‘Black saloon blocked her car!’

Princess Diana’s death ‘not a real accident’: ‘Black saloon blocked her car!’
When angry Amber Heard showed middle finger on national television: Watch

When angry Amber Heard showed middle finger on national television: Watch
Thomas Markle extends olive branch to Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle extends olive branch to Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton takes drive near new Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor

Kate Middleton takes drive near new Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to criticism as they return to UK

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to criticism as they return to UK
Barack Obama wins Emmy

Barack Obama wins Emmy

Latest

view all