Sunday Sep 04 2022
Meghan Markle made Harry leave luxury life to be 'plumber' for LA neigbours

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Meghan Markle is seemingly using husband Prince Harry to live her glitter-filled Hollywood dream.

The Duchess of Sussex is accused of taking away Harry's spotlight to give him a minor role in join projects.

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti tells Express.co.uk: “Prince Harry appears to have been reduced to a bit part in latest productions.

“Whether it's the Spotify podcast or the interview in The Cut, he pops in to say one thing just to remind us that she's married to royalty, but it's never something of great substance.”

He added: “And from what he says in this interview, he appears to have been reduced to fixing the plumbing and the neighbour's sprinklers, which seems quite a comedown from sixth in line to the throne in the UK who served in active service in the military in Afghanistan.

“So I think that that's also sending a very clear message. And I wonder why they've chosen to portray him that way.”

Meghan and Harry left UK in 2020. The couple quit their duties as senior royals to choose a life away from spotlight.

