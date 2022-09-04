Amber Heard ‘misrepresenting facts’ to ‘come out innocent’: Leaked emails

Amber Heard’s PR team has been accused of threatening freelance journalist Jessica Kraus to make the Aquaman star ‘appear innocent’ and indicted in the ‘believe all women’ category’.

The findings have been brought to light in the form of a social media post shared by Kraus herself.

For those unversed, it began after she received a threatening email, warning her against taking on Heard.

According to the leaked email, a person named ‘Jakob’ emailed Kraus about the Amber Heard case and wrote, “[Kat] Tenbargeis hired as some sort of strong arm to combat the truth."

"Going as far as twisting the unseal documented to make Depp look bad. That’s why you saw bunch of articles of MSM promoting this.”

In response to the articles, Kraus issued a response of her own and accused her of planning a ‘working endeavor” to “slander me in print for telling the truth, after conspiring with a team who threatens independent journalists and their family members with hints or violence.”

She ended the response by saying, “People will know you for your allegiance to PR thugs, instead of your words or articles.”



