Karan Johar tried to set up Tiger Shroff with Shanaya Kapoor at party?

Karan Johar reportedly failed to get Tiger Shroff with Shanaya Kapoor at his birthday party

Filmmaker Karan Johar spilled the beans on his recent attempt to matchmake Tiger Shroff and Shanaya Kapoor on his 50th birthday.

During a recent episode of Koffee with Karan, the Heropanti actor was on the coveted couch when the DDLJ director revealed, “I tried to do matchmaking at my party and the next person who walked in was Shanaya Kapoor and I was like, ‘Talk to him’."

Karan added: "Tiger and Shanaya were just standing on that bar stool and looking at each other and making some very polite conversation. After ten minutes, she came to me and said, ‘I think he’s really bored of me’.”

When asked if he was bored, Tiger said, “No, no, I thought I was being very candid and cool. God, I feel so bad now.” The actor then added that Shanaya was ‘cool, chill and sorted’."

The host then added that he was trying to get Tiger to stay at the party for more than half an hour and unfortunately was unsuccessful.