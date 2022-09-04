Latest polls reject Meghan Markle’s claim of being seen as a ‘real-life Princess’

 
The Duchess of Sussex, in her latest interview with The Cut magazine, dubbed herself a 'real-life princess' and said ‘girls have 'power to create a life greater than any fairy tale.

However, the latest polls conducted in the UK suggest the opposite.

Meghan Markle’s claims in the explosive interview sparked headlines and controversies on both sides of the Atlantic.

The duchess, who opened up about her life in the royal family and in the US after stepping down from senior duties, opened up on being seen as a ‘real-life Princess.’

According to the exclusive new polling for express.co.uk, it has been revealed that a majority of Brits do not see Meghan as a princess.

The survey by Techne UK asked if people are wrong to consider Meghan as a princess, the result showed that 56 percent of respondents said yes.

Only 39 percent of the voters said no and five percent did not know.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams argued that the Suits alum is officially a Princess as she is Prince Harry's wife.

Furthermore, he said that he "didn't think much" of her "real-life Princess" comment during her controversial interview with the US magazine earlier this week.

"However she is the wife of the sixth in line to the throne and brother of the future heir, William, though there, sadly, is a rift between them. As for her behavior and comments, to me they are weird," said Fitzwilliams.

In her interview, Meghan, who is currently in the UK with Harry on their highly-anticipated trip, spoke about young girls looking up to her like, “Oh my God, it’s a real-life Princess.” 

