Meghan Markle ‘needs Prince Harry’ to remind world ‘of her fame’

Meghan Markle has been bashed for ‘totting Prince Harry around’ in her podcast as a ‘prized possession’ to remind the world why she’s famous in the first place.

Royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths issued this revelation in her recent appearance on the Palace Confidential podcast.

The expert began by addressing Prince Harrys’ cameo role in Meghan’s podcast and alleged, “They sort of need him and they don’t, because he was supposed to be in the original Spotify series, and the first one did have a lot of him in, and clearly it was very scripted.”

She also pointed out, “Meghan can pull off scripted quite well – I personally see through it – Harry wasn’t pulling it off so well.”

“So actually I think it’s the other way around, I think she’s sort of said, ‘listen you can have a walk on cameo’.”

Before concluding the expert also went on to note, “I think she’s like, ‘you’re exposing us for being a bit fake because you haven’t had your acting lessons, so you can just remind everyone why I’m famous and then keep your mouth shut.”