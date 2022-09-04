 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest pics are full of romantic moments

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 04, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can’t seem to keep their hands off each other after they stepped out in Los Angeles this weekend.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the sizzling showbiz hot couple clung to one another while walking across the parking lot with Jennifer's children.

The power couple held a lavish wedding at a plantation-style estate in Georgia last month and then honeymooned in Italy.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

However, the stunners are back home in Los Angeles where they were spotted with Jennifer's twins Max and Emme, 14, this Saturday, heading to an animal rescue center.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Jennifer, who shares her twins with her third and most recent ex-husband Marc Anthony, could clearly not get enough of Ben during their latest sighting.

In fact, they even matched outfits, both modeling thin summery white tops just before Labor Day.

Her latest leggy outing comes after Jennifer gave her fans the inside scoop on her and Ben's $8.9 million Georgia estate in her latest On The JLo newsletter Thursday.


More From Entertainment:

Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’

Doctor recalls trying to save Princess Diana, ‘she had difficulty in breathing’
Olivia Wilde on removing intimate scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer

Olivia Wilde on removing intimate scenes from 'Don't Worry Darling' trailer
K-pop, K-drama... art world lands in Seoul

K-pop, K-drama... art world lands in Seoul
Netflix execs break down 'future of Virgin River' actors

Netflix execs break down 'future of Virgin River' actors
Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘inability to handle any criticism’

Meghan Markle blasted for her ‘inability to handle any criticism’
Meghan Markle ‘needs Prince Harry’ to remind world ‘of her fame’

Meghan Markle ‘needs Prince Harry’ to remind world ‘of her fame’
Children's schooling dispute: Kanye West shares he had a 'good meeting' with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Children's schooling dispute: Kanye West shares he had a 'good meeting' with ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Netflix announces the removal of 'Batman' preque

Netflix announces the removal of 'Batman' preque
Legoland Windsor welcomed William and Kate with new Lego-made royal display

Legoland Windsor welcomed William and Kate with new Lego-made royal display
'Hostile' Meghan Markle at 'war with the press and Firm'

'Hostile' Meghan Markle at 'war with the press and Firm'
Prince Harry, William's THIS cousin stays out of spotlight even being described as 'England's most eligible man'

Prince Harry, William's THIS cousin stays out of spotlight even being described as 'England's most eligible man'
Why did Meghan Markle create controversy ahead of UK visit?

Why did Meghan Markle create controversy ahead of UK visit?

Latest

view all