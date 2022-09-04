Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest pics are full of romantic moments

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can’t seem to keep their hands off each other after they stepped out in Los Angeles this weekend.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the sizzling showbiz hot couple clung to one another while walking across the parking lot with Jennifer's children.

The power couple held a lavish wedding at a plantation-style estate in Georgia last month and then honeymooned in Italy.

Photo credits: DailyMail

However, the stunners are back home in Los Angeles where they were spotted with Jennifer's twins Max and Emme, 14, this Saturday, heading to an animal rescue center.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Jennifer, who shares her twins with her third and most recent ex-husband Marc Anthony, could clearly not get enough of Ben during their latest sighting.

In fact, they even matched outfits, both modeling thin summery white tops just before Labor Day.

Her latest leggy outing comes after Jennifer gave her fans the inside scoop on her and Ben's $8.9 million Georgia estate in her latest On The JLo newsletter Thursday.



