 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix upcoming releases to binge watch from September 5th to September 11th

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Netflixs upcoming releases to binge-watch from September 5th to September 11th
Netflix's upcoming releases to binge-watch from September 5th to September 11th

Netflix brings fans an interesting and exciting list of movies and shows to enjoy in September.

Starting from the September 5th release, and all the way up to September 11th here’s the full detail of all the new worthwhile TV shows and movies scheduled to hit the screens.

Before we dive into the details of the other shows and movies, here's a look at the Top 3 highlights coming this week.

New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix This Week include;


1. ONCE UPON A SMALL TOWN: (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on September 5

A South Korean streaming television series starring Park Soo-young, Choo Young-woo, Jung Suk-yong and Baek Seong-cheol. Adapted from a web novel by Park Ha-min,[2] this KakaoTV original series is a romantic comedy depicting Seoul veterinarian Han Ji-yul unexpectedly being thrown into a rural village and meeting local police officer Ahn Ja-young.


2. Cobra Kai: (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix on September 9

Season 5 of the highly anticipated Netflix show based on The Karate Kid will again be turning up the dial with Cobra Kai looking set to take over California.

After washed-up fighter Johnny Lawrence takes a bullied teen under his wing he reopens his old karate dojo and rekindles a legendary rivalry.


3. END OF THE ROAD

Coming to Netflix on September 9

The streaming giant brings you the new thriller, starring Queen Latifah, Beau Bridges, and Ludacris.

The movie is based on the story of a girl Brenda who along with her family, embarks on a road trip which later turns into a highway to hell. Alone in the New Mexico desert, they have to fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.


Full List of New Releases on Netflix:


Netflix releases on September 5th

  • Call the Midwife (Season 11)
  • CoComelon (Season 6 – New Episodes)
  • Desterro (2019)
  • Once Upon a Small Town (Season 1) Netflix Original Series – New Episodes Weekly
  • Sea / Mar (2018)
  • Simon Calls / Simon Chama (2020)
  • Soa (2020)
  • The Metamorphosis of Birds (2020)
  • Vampire Academy (2014)


Netflix releases on September 6th

  • Bee and Puppycat (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
  • Diorama (2022) Netflix Original Movie
  • Get Smart With Money (2022) Netflix Original Documentary
  • Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth (2022) Netflix Original Special
  • Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy (2022) Netflix Original Special
  • Untold: The Race of the Century (2022) Netflix Original Documentary


Netflix releases on September 7th

  • Chef’s Table: Pizza (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
  • Diary of a Gigolo (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
  • Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer (Limited Series) Netflix Original Series


Netflix releases on September 9th


  • Cobra Kai (Season 5) Netflix Original Series
  • End of the Road (2022) Netflix Original Film
  • Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 2) Netflix Original Series
  • Narco-Saints (Season 1) Netflix Original Series
  • No Limit (2022) Netflix Original Film
  • Plaza Cathedral (2021)
  • Sun Cry Moon (2019)
  • LOVE BETWEEN FAIRY AND DEVIL


Netflix releases on September 11th

  • MORTAL KOMBAT


More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew may face difficulties in life after Queen, claims ex-Newsnight producer

Prince Andrew may face difficulties in life after Queen, claims ex-Newsnight producer
Nevermind baby lost the lawsuit against Nirvana: Here’s why

Nevermind baby lost the lawsuit against Nirvana: Here’s why
Florence Pugh to skip ‘Don't Worry Darling’ press conference at Venice Film festival

Florence Pugh to skip ‘Don't Worry Darling’ press conference at Venice Film festival
Meghan Markle’s attacks making Prince Charles ‘bewildered’

Meghan Markle’s attacks making Prince Charles ‘bewildered’
Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino hails her ‘gracious’ ex: ‘He’s always in control’

Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino hails her ‘gracious’ ex: ‘He’s always in control’
Meghan Markle hits back at critics: ‘Never signed any NDA with royals’

Meghan Markle hits back at critics: ‘Never signed any NDA with royals’
Adele celebrates first Emmy win, ‘Trust me to officially have an EGO’

Adele celebrates first Emmy win, ‘Trust me to officially have an EGO’
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected invite to see Queen? Reason revealed

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected invite to see Queen? Reason revealed
‘Squid Game’ grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle

‘Squid Game’ grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle
Prince William ‘urging’ Queen to take away Prince Harry’s royal titles

Prince William ‘urging’ Queen to take away Prince Harry’s royal titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assured of special security for UK visit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assured of special security for UK visit
Meghan Markle’s explosive claims have ‘frightened’ Queen, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle’s explosive claims have ‘frightened’ Queen, Kate Middleton

Latest

view all