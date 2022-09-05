Netflix upcoming releases to binge watch from September 5th to September 11th

Monday Sep 05, 2022
Netflix brings fans an interesting and exciting list of movies and shows to enjoy in September.
Starting from the September 5th release, and all the way up to September 11th here’s the full detail of all the new worthwhile TV shows and movies scheduled to hit the screens.
Before we dive into the details of the other shows and movies, here's a look at the Top 3 highlights coming this week.
New Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix This Week include;
Coming to Netflix on September 5
A South Korean streaming television series starring Park Soo-young, Choo Young-woo, Jung Suk-yong and Baek Seong-cheol. Adapted from a web novel by Park Ha-min,[2] this KakaoTV original series is a romantic comedy depicting Seoul veterinarian Han Ji-yul unexpectedly being thrown into a rural village and meeting local police officer Ahn Ja-young.
Coming to Netflix on September 9
Season 5 of the highly anticipated Netflix show based on The Karate Kid will again be turning up the dial with Cobra Kai looking set to take over California.
After washed-up fighter Johnny Lawrence takes a bullied teen under his wing he reopens his old karate dojo and rekindles a legendary rivalry.
Coming to Netflix on September 9
The streaming giant brings you the new thriller, starring Queen Latifah, Beau Bridges, and Ludacris.
The movie is based on the story of a girl Brenda who along with her family, embarks on a road trip which later turns into a highway to hell. Alone in the New Mexico desert, they have to fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.