 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

The Weeknd abruptly ends LA concert after losing his voice: ‘my heart dropped’

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

The Weeknd abruptly ends LA concert after losing his voice: ‘my heart dropped’
The Weeknd abruptly ends LA concert after losing his voice: ‘my heart dropped’

Canadian music sensation The Weeknd abruptly ended his Los Angeles concert early on Saturday after he faced an unexpected vocal issue.

The Blinding Lights singer was forced to cancel the show at the SoFi Stadium after he realized his voice is faltering.

“(The Weeknd) just canceled his la show like 2 songs in from the stage at sofi stadium,” wrote Twitter user David Viramontes, along with video of the Die For You singer apologizing for the cancellation.

In the video, the Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - reassured fans this wouldn’t be the last they see of him.

"I'm going to make sure everybody’s good (and gets their) money back," the singer told the audience. "But I'll do a show real soon for you guys."

"I can't give you what I want to give you," he added. “I’m so sorry. I love you guys so much.”

Later that night, the Save Your Tears crooner took to his Twitter handle and shared details of what happened during his performance.

"My voice went out during the first song and I am devastated," he wrote. "Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date."

The Weeknd, 32, is currently on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. His next show is scheduled for Sep. 22 in Toronto, Canada.

More From Entertainment:

Piers Morgan backs call to strip Meghan Markle, Harry of royal titles

Piers Morgan backs call to strip Meghan Markle, Harry of royal titles
Famed male Italian director tells Venice he was born a woman

Famed male Italian director tells Venice he was born a woman
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disappoint Prince Charles yet again

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disappoint Prince Charles yet again
Paul Schrader appears at Venice Film Festival with latest movie ‘Master Gardener’

Paul Schrader appears at Venice Film Festival with latest movie ‘Master Gardener’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub Queen Elizabeth as they arrive in UK?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snub Queen Elizabeth as they arrive in UK?
Judge again dismisses Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit

Judge again dismisses Nirvana baby album cover lawsuit
Meghan Markle and Harry arrive in UK on their own aircraft?

Meghan Markle and Harry arrive in UK on their own aircraft?

Kanye West reacts after 50 Cent praises Eminem

Kanye West reacts after 50 Cent praises Eminem

Piers Morgan takes a dig at Mariah Carey for calling Meghan Markle diva

Piers Morgan takes a dig at Mariah Carey for calling Meghan Markle diva

Brendan Fraser makes 'Whale'-sized comeback in Venice

Brendan Fraser makes 'Whale'-sized comeback in Venice
Prince Harry 'struggling' as Meghan Markle takes on more work

Prince Harry 'struggling' as Meghan Markle takes on more work

Latest

view all