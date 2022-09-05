The Weeknd abruptly ends LA concert after losing his voice: ‘my heart dropped’

Canadian music sensation The Weeknd abruptly ended his Los Angeles concert early on Saturday after he faced an unexpected vocal issue.

The Blinding Lights singer was forced to cancel the show at the SoFi Stadium after he realized his voice is faltering.

“(The Weeknd) just canceled his la show like 2 songs in from the stage at sofi stadium,” wrote Twitter user David Viramontes, along with video of the Die For You singer apologizing for the cancellation.

In the video, the Weeknd – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - reassured fans this wouldn’t be the last they see of him.

"I'm going to make sure everybody’s good (and gets their) money back," the singer told the audience. "But I'll do a show real soon for you guys."

"I can't give you what I want to give you," he added. “I’m so sorry. I love you guys so much.”

Later that night, the Save Your Tears crooner took to his Twitter handle and shared details of what happened during his performance.

"My voice went out during the first song and I am devastated," he wrote. "Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I'll make it up to you with a new date."

The Weeknd, 32, is currently on his After Hours Til Dawn tour. His next show is scheduled for Sep. 22 in Toronto, Canada.