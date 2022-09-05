 
Monday Sep 05 2022
Web Desk

‘Sick’ Queen ‘on tenterhooks’ after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘attacks'

Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Queen Elizabeth, who has been dealing with health issues, is reportedly ‘on tenterhooks’ due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s continued rants against the royal family.

Sources within the Royal Firm slammed the Sussex’s for continuing to take digs at the royal family despite stepping down as senior members in 2020, with one insider telling The Sunday Times: “Everyone hoped they would go off to be financially independent… and might no longer feel the need to rail against the system as much as they still do.”

“But then the star power of them requires an association with the Royal Family, and the fuel on those flames is the family discord,” the source added.

Sources claimed that a 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth, who is battling increasing health and mobility issues in recent months, “does not 'want to be on tenterhooks and constantly waiting for the next nuclear bomb.”

One source also harkened back to Meghan and Prince Harry’s Megxit statement in which they said that ‘everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty’.

The insider said: “It is hard to see how what they’re doing would equate to the values of the Queen, who has never encouraged people to discuss deeply personal family relationships in public.'

