Meghan Markle’s explosive claims have ‘frightened’ Queen, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle’s explosive new interview published in The Cut last week reportedly has senior royal family members, including the Queen and Kate Middleton, ‘frightened’, as per close sources.



Sources quoted by OK! Magazine dished out on the aftermath of Meghan’s interview, telling the publication: “Following Meghan’s bombshell new interview, there will be no meetings with the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, or any senior palace staff.”

A top advisor also shared: “Everyone is frightened to be around them. Anything you say might end up on the cover of an American magazine.”

“We were all bracing for the release of Harry’s book. No one knew Meghan would take it upon herself to strike first. Any chance of a meeting with family members is now off the table.”