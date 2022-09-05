 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s explosive claims have ‘frightened’ Queen, Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Meghan Markle’s explosive new interview published in The Cut last week reportedly has senior royal family members, including the Queen and Kate Middleton, ‘frightened’, as per close sources.

Sources quoted by OK! Magazine dished out on the aftermath of Meghan’s interview, telling the publication: “Following Meghan’s bombshell new interview, there will be no meetings with the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, or any senior palace staff.”

A top advisor also shared: “Everyone is frightened to be around them. Anything you say might end up on the cover of an American magazine.”

“We were all bracing for the release of Harry’s book. No one knew Meghan would take it upon herself to strike first. Any chance of a meeting with family members is now off the table.”

More From Entertainment:

Florence Pugh to skip ‘Don't Worry Darling’ press conference at Venice Film festival

Florence Pugh to skip ‘Don't Worry Darling’ press conference at Venice Film festival
Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino hails her ‘gracious’ ex: ‘He’s always in control’

Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino hails her ‘gracious’ ex: ‘He’s always in control’
Meghan Markle hits back at critics: ‘Never signed any NDA with royals’

Meghan Markle hits back at critics: ‘Never signed any NDA with royals’
Adele celebrates first Emmy win, ‘Trust me to officially have an EGO’

Adele celebrates first Emmy win, ‘Trust me to officially have an EGO’
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected invite to see Queen? Reason revealed

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected invite to see Queen? Reason revealed
‘Squid Game’ grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle

‘Squid Game’ grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle
Prince William ‘urging’ Queen to take away Prince Harry’s royal titles

Prince William ‘urging’ Queen to take away Prince Harry’s royal titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assured of special security for UK visit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assured of special security for UK visit
‘Sick’ Queen ‘on tenterhooks’ after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'attacks'

‘Sick’ Queen ‘on tenterhooks’ after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'attacks'
Lisa Kudrow told Spencer Pratt’s wife he would murder her: ‘One of the worst humans’

Lisa Kudrow told Spencer Pratt’s wife he would murder her: ‘One of the worst humans’
Meghan Markle and Harry face brutal backlash after bombshell security demands

Meghan Markle and Harry face brutal backlash after bombshell security demands
Britney Spears fans blast K-Fed for siding with her dad over conservatorship: ‘This is toxic’

Britney Spears fans blast K-Fed for siding with her dad over conservatorship: ‘This is toxic’

Latest

view all