 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Adele celebrates first Emmy win, ‘Trust me to officially have an EGO’

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Music icon Adele is an official Emmy winner.

The Easy On Me singer won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Emmy for her CBS special One Night Only, her acclaimed TV performance recorded at the Griffith Observatory, aired last November.

Taking to her Instagram, the British singer proudly posed for selfies with her Emmy statuette on Sunday, Sept. 4 and expressed her gratitude to fans in a heartfelt post.


“Bloody hell I’m pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon! Trust me to officially have an EGO,” she quipped and added a laughing emoticon.

Having previously won Grammy Awards and an Oscar, the Someone Like You singer’s Emmy win brings her just a Tony Award win away from becoming an EGOT winner – a rare but highly coveted accomplishment for people in the entertainment industry.

She continued thanking the Television Academy and wrote, “I’m so so honoured to receive this. Big up to everyone involved.”

The caption concluded with a nod to the picturesque site for her performance as well as the other nominees in her category: “@griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees.”

The Emmy Awards’ main ceremony will take place on Monday 12 September, airing live on NBC.

More From Entertainment:

Nevermind baby lost the lawsuit against Nirvana: Here’s why

Nevermind baby lost the lawsuit against Nirvana: Here’s why
Florence Pugh to skip ‘Don't Worry Darling’ press conference at Venice Film festival

Florence Pugh to skip ‘Don't Worry Darling’ press conference at Venice Film festival
Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino hails her ‘gracious’ ex: ‘He’s always in control’

Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino hails her ‘gracious’ ex: ‘He’s always in control’
Meghan Markle hits back at critics: ‘Never signed any NDA with royals’

Meghan Markle hits back at critics: ‘Never signed any NDA with royals’
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected invite to see Queen? Reason revealed

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected invite to see Queen? Reason revealed
‘Squid Game’ grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle

‘Squid Game’ grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle
Prince William ‘urging’ Queen to take away Prince Harry’s royal titles

Prince William ‘urging’ Queen to take away Prince Harry’s royal titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assured of special security for UK visit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assured of special security for UK visit
Meghan Markle’s explosive claims have ‘frightened’ Queen, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle’s explosive claims have ‘frightened’ Queen, Kate Middleton
‘Sick’ Queen ‘on tenterhooks’ after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'attacks'

‘Sick’ Queen ‘on tenterhooks’ after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'attacks'
Lisa Kudrow told Spencer Pratt’s wife he would murder her: ‘One of the worst humans’

Lisa Kudrow told Spencer Pratt’s wife he would murder her: ‘One of the worst humans’
Meghan Markle and Harry face brutal backlash after bombshell security demands

Meghan Markle and Harry face brutal backlash after bombshell security demands

Latest

view all