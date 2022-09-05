 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Florence Pugh to skip ‘Don't Worry Darling’ press conference at Venice Film festival

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

Florence Pugh to skip ‘Dont Worry Darling’ press conference at Venice Film festival
Florence Pugh to skip ‘Don't Worry Darling’ press conference at Venice Film festival

Florence Pugh will reportedly miss the press conference of her upcoming, highly-anticipated film Don’t Worry Darling in Venice Film Festival 2022 after the film’s world premiere.

The Little Women starlet, 26, will be limiting herself from the promotional activities of the upcoming psychological film scheduled for Monday.

However, the British actress still plans to walk the red carpet for the premiere later that day, Variety reported.

According to initial reports, Pugh won't be attending the news conference at the festival amid her shooting schedule for the Dune sequel.

A source close to the Dune: Part Two production told PEOPLE that the Black Widow actress just won't land in time for the press conference.

Pugh’s absence from the event sparks speculation that she is on bad terms with Don't Worry Darling costar and director Olivia Wilde, who has since denied any tension between them. She told Variety that "tabloid media is a tool to pit women against one another and to shame them."

Pugh and Harry Styles starrer Don't Worry Darling will premiere on Sept. 23 in theaters.

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino hails her ‘gracious’ ex: ‘He’s always in control’

Will Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino hails her ‘gracious’ ex: ‘He’s always in control’
Meghan Markle hits back at critics: ‘Never signed any NDA with royals’

Meghan Markle hits back at critics: ‘Never signed any NDA with royals’
Adele celebrates first Emmy win, ‘Trust me to officially have an EGO’

Adele celebrates first Emmy win, ‘Trust me to officially have an EGO’
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected invite to see Queen? Reason revealed

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rejected invite to see Queen? Reason revealed
‘Squid Game’ grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle

‘Squid Game’ grabs early Emmy awards, setting up drama battle
Prince William ‘urging’ Queen to take away Prince Harry’s royal titles

Prince William ‘urging’ Queen to take away Prince Harry’s royal titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assured of special security for UK visit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assured of special security for UK visit
Meghan Markle’s explosive claims have ‘frightened’ Queen, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle’s explosive claims have ‘frightened’ Queen, Kate Middleton
‘Sick’ Queen ‘on tenterhooks’ after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'attacks'

‘Sick’ Queen ‘on tenterhooks’ after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s 'attacks'
Lisa Kudrow told Spencer Pratt’s wife he would murder her: ‘One of the worst humans’

Lisa Kudrow told Spencer Pratt’s wife he would murder her: ‘One of the worst humans’
Meghan Markle and Harry face brutal backlash after bombshell security demands

Meghan Markle and Harry face brutal backlash after bombshell security demands
Britney Spears fans blast K-Fed for siding with her dad over conservatorship: ‘This is toxic’

Britney Spears fans blast K-Fed for siding with her dad over conservatorship: ‘This is toxic’

Latest

view all