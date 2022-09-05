 
Monday Sep 05 2022
Web Desk

BLACKPINK gets excluded from Music Bank broadcast as 'Pink Venom' deemed "unfit"

Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

KBS sidelines BLACKPINK's 'Pink venom' for Music Chart broadcast

Pink Venom is excluded from the Music Bank chart as Korean Broadcasting System has reviewed the music and labeled it "unfit" as per KBS standards.

As per ALLKPOP, BLACKPINK's title track Pink Venom track, from the Born Pink album violated article 46 of the broadcast standard by including a brand name in the lyrics.

More often than not, in these such cases, the label changes the lyrics and asks for reconsideration but YG Entertainment did not, nor did they petition.

BLACKPINK's Pink Venom premiered on August 19, 2022, as the title track for their upcoming album Born Pink.

