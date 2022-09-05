Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck grace Malibu Chili Cook-Off with their stunning presence

File Footage

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off looking all loved-up and stylish.

The Marry Me star and the Gone Girl actor wore matching white outfits for their day out as they explored the beach city’s festivities on Sunday.

JLo dropped jaws in a flowing while long-sleeved gown while her gorgeous honey-blonde tresses were tied in a messy bun.

The Hollywood diva lent her angelic look a hint of color with bright red sandals and accessorized her look with large hoop earrings and a locket.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail





Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The actor-singer also carried a large brown bag with her while her husband looked dapper in white shirt with wavy lines paired with khaki pants.

Affleck looked comfortable as he strolled with his wife at the festival, known for its good food, games and rides, wearing white sneakers and aviator sunglasses.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail





Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The loved-up couple, who recently tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July and later celebrated their union with another wedding in Georgia, were also joined by JLo’s kids Emme and Max.

Hours before the lovebirds turned up at the event, a child threatened that he had a gun which created a chaos at the event making people storm out.

However, the Sheriff’s office confirmed that there was no shooting after investigation, revealing it was “just a kid being stupid” as per Daily Mail.