 
entertainment
Monday Sep 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck grace Malibu Chili Cook-Off with their stunning presence

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 05, 2022

File Footage 

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off looking all loved-up and stylish.

The Marry Me star and the Gone Girl actor wore matching white outfits for their day out as they explored the beach city’s festivities on Sunday.

JLo dropped jaws in a flowing while long-sleeved gown while her gorgeous honey-blonde tresses were tied in a messy bun.

The Hollywood diva lent her angelic look a hint of color with bright red sandals and accessorized her look with large hoop earrings and a locket.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The actor-singer also carried a large brown bag with her while her husband looked dapper in white shirt with wavy lines paired with khaki pants.

Affleck looked comfortable as he strolled with his wife at the festival, known for its good food, games and rides, wearing white sneakers and aviator sunglasses.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The loved-up couple, who recently tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July and later celebrated their union with another wedding in Georgia, were also joined by JLo’s kids Emme and Max.

Hours before the lovebirds turned up at the event, a child threatened that he had a gun which created a chaos at the event making people storm out.

However, the Sheriff’s office confirmed that there was no shooting after investigation, revealing it was “just a kid being stupid” as per Daily Mail. 

More From Entertainment:

John Legend discusses Kanye West fall-out: ‘Values and character matters’

John Legend discusses Kanye West fall-out: ‘Values and character matters’
'Saadhay 14 August': Wake-up call for people living and struggling in free Pakistan

'Saadhay 14 August': Wake-up call for people living and struggling in free Pakistan
Rihanna’s kind gesture towards restaurant staff wins hearts: Deets inside

Rihanna’s kind gesture towards restaurant staff wins hearts: Deets inside
Princess Diana’s former bodyguard believes she could’ve prevented ‘Megxit’

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard believes she could’ve prevented ‘Megxit’

Amber Heard’s PR team has emails leaked: ‘Phots of bruises are fake’

Amber Heard’s PR team has emails leaked: ‘Phots of bruises are fake’
Jordan Peterson responds to Olivia Wilde’s remarks over Chris Pine’s character

Jordan Peterson responds to Olivia Wilde’s remarks over Chris Pine’s character
Armie Hammer’s accuser speaks out against House of Hammer creators

Armie Hammer’s accuser speaks out against House of Hammer creators
‘Stranger Things’ music supervisor bags Emmy for Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’

‘Stranger Things’ music supervisor bags Emmy for Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’
Shakira, Gerard Pique to face each other in court if they fail to reach settlement

Shakira, Gerard Pique to face each other in court if they fail to reach settlement

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg’s movie Me Time receive worst rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg’s movie Me Time receive worst rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Meghan Markle needs an ‘intervention’: ‘Can’t handle it!’

Meghan Markle needs an ‘intervention’: ‘Can’t handle it!’
Kylie Jenner sets temperature soaring with glammed up snap, drops surprise for fans

Kylie Jenner sets temperature soaring with glammed up snap, drops surprise for fans

Latest

view all