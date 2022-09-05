Pete Davidson learns his romance with Kim Kardashian was ‘not meant to be’

File Footage

Pete Davidson is in a "much better place" following his shocking split from Kim Kardashian nine months after they started dating.

The former Saturday Night Live star has realized that he and The Kardashians star were “clearly not meant to be.”

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that the comedian is only focusing on his career as he is not rushing into another relationship anytime soon.

The source told the outlet, "While Pete was torn up when the split first happened, he has had some time now and is in a much better place with it. He sees that they were clearly not meant to be.”

"They are from two different worlds, but more like two completely different universes. Pete does not talk to Kim now, and they pretty much had a clean break.

“He’s been feeling much better about the whole thing lately and has relied heavily on his mom and sister for support.

“They know him better than anybody and know the right things to say to help make him feel better,” the source added. “He learned a lot from his relationship and wouldn’t take it back for the world.”

The outlet further shared, “He has no idea what the future holds in terms of his romantic life but right now that’s taking a back seat and his career is at the forefront of his mind."