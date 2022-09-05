 
Prince Harry 'scared' for Archie, Lilibet's safety in the UK

Prince Harry has reportedly ‘spiraled’ and plunged himself into ‘even more fears’ regarding Lilibet and Archie’s future UK visits.

This insight has been brought to light by royal expert Kinsey Schofield, in her interview with the Daily Star.

She began by pointing out Prince Harry’s sincere fears surrounding Archie and Lilibet.

In reference to the Duke’s concerns, Ms Schofield was quoted telling the publication, “I don't think Harry is being manipulative about the security thing at all. I think Harry is sincerely scared. I think Harry is sincerely concerned for his for his safety and for the safety of his family.”

“Because as a child his mom pulls over and sobbed uncontrollably because she can't control all of the men that are following their car. And he is sitting there and maybe his booster seat, completely unable to do anything about that situation.”

During the course of her interview, Ms Schofield also pointed toward Prince Harry’s trauma as a child, in relation to Princess Diana and admitted, “As a man, you are raised being told that you need to protect your wife, you need to protect your family, you need to be protective.”

“You're supposed to be this figure. And I think that he struggled because he could not save his mom. So when it comes to security, while I do know that they are hypersensitive about it.”

Before concluding she added, “I think there is real concern there. I truly think that this is fear driven for Prince Harry.”

