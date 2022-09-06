 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
By
EBEleen Bukhari

Meghan Markle trying to 'fool' Blacks with 'layers of spray tan': 'You still don't look it'

By
EBEleen Bukhari

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Meghan Markle is seemingly rubbing off internet the wrong way with her look at the One Young World summit.

The Duchess of Sussex, who slipped into a red outfit for her opening speech at the event, is accused of wearing 'layers' of spray tan to look Black.

Turning to his Twitter account, body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas poked fun at the Duchess, accusing her of faking appearances.

"— How many layers of spray tan would you like?

— Yes," he later quipped in another tweet.

Sussex haters were quick to join the bandwagon, commenting upon Meghan's efforts to gain public approval.

"Sorry #MeghanMarkIe you still don't look black - she is nearly at the point where she could be considered as wearing "Black Face"wrote one.

Another added: "Self-tanner never looks even it is always appearing splotchy. I can only imagine what the tanner is doing to her expensive clothing."

