Queen Elizabeth honours Prince William amid Meghan Markle, Harry’s UK visit

Queen Elizabeth honours Prince William amid Meghan Markle, Harry’s visit UK

Queen Elizabeth has apparently honoured her grandson Prince William amid Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s visit to UK.



The Twitter and Instagram accounts, handled by the Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen, shared sweet photos of the Duke of Cambridge to mark star of Air Ambulance Week 2022.

Prince William is London’s Air Ambulance Charity Patron and is a trained Air Ambulance Pilot.

He worked for East Anglian Air Ambulance from March 2015 until July 2017.

An Insta story by the Royal family reads, “Air Ambulance Week is a chance to recognize and raise awareness of the lifesaving work of air ambulance charities and role they play in their local communities."

It is the first social media post from the royal family since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry landed in UK for charity work.



