Tuesday Sep 06 2022
Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Ben Stiller, Sean Penn are not allowed to enter Russia

Ben Stiller and Sean Penn are two American actors who have been refused from entering Russia.

According to Independent, the actors are listed among 23 other US citizens who have been barred from the country as per Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

This news came after Stiller and Penn showed their support for war-torn Ukraine “amid ongoing war” with Russia.

Earlier in June, the Zoolander actor met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and also visited occupied settlements in Kyiv.

The Night at the Museum star also posted a video on Instagram as he wrote, “Nobody chooses to flee their homes. Seeking safety is a right and it needs to be upheld for every person.”

On the other hand, Penn worked on documentary about political tensions and invasion by the Russian’s president.

The Milk star also opened up on joining Ukrainian armed forces to fight against Russia.

