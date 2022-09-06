Brendan Fraser reflects on obese people: ‘incredibly strong individuals’

Brendan Fraser recently admitted that severely obese people are stronger physically and mentally than non-obese one.



According to Daily Mail, the actor played an overweight reclusive English teacher role in the movie who tries to “reconnect with his estranged daughter while he battles his obesity”.

While speaking at the Venice Film Festival premiere, Fraser said, “It gave me an appreciation for those whose bodies are similar. I learned that you need to be an incredibly strong person, physically, mentally, to inhabit that being,” reported via The Guardian.

““Charlie’s physical mobility is limited to his home space, which is his couch. “His story is told behind closed doors. He’s a light in a dark space. I think it’s poetic that the trauma he carries is manifest in the physical weight of his body,” explained the 53-year-old.

The actor also mentioned how he had to learn to move in a new way because of his obesity.

“I needed to learn to absolutely move in a new way. I developed muscles I did not know I had. I even felt a sense of vertigo at the end of the day when all the appliances were removed, as you’d feel stepping off a boat on to the dock here in Venice,” concluded the actor.