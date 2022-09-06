 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Pankaj Tripathi says he has a 'problem' with being called 'character actor'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Pankaj Tripathi says he doesnt like it when people call him a character actor
Pankaj Tripathi says he doesn't like it when people call him a character actor

Pankaj Tripathi has revealed that he doesn't like being called a 'character actor.' 

During an interview with Brut, the actor was asked to comment on the tag that is often used for him. 

To this, Pankaj stated: “Yeah I definitely have a problem when people call me that. What is a supporting actor or a character actor? An actor is an actor.”

“More than supporting actor, I have a problem with being called a character actor. I don’t get the term ‘character actor’. In films, everyone is playing a character. Who is a characterless actor? Everyone is doing a character including the lead actor.”

Pankaj was further asked whether he goes to Bollywood parties or not to which he replied: “Yes, I don’t go to Bollywood parties because earlier no one used to call me in these parties but now they invite me, I don’t feel like going.”

He went on to say that he might want to quit acting after several years as soon as he earns enough money, reported Hindustan Times.

More From Entertainment:

Fans speculate about Kim Kardashian's new beau

Fans speculate about Kim Kardashian's new beau
Harry Styles admits he ‘plays pretend’ while acting in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Harry Styles admits he ‘plays pretend’ while acting in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
Nirvana wins lawsuit over man who appeared as naked baby on ‘Nevermind’

Nirvana wins lawsuit over man who appeared as naked baby on ‘Nevermind’
Harry Styles, Chris Pine drama hits the roof as Pine reacts to viral video

Harry Styles, Chris Pine drama hits the roof as Pine reacts to viral video
Meghan Markle forced to hire ‘private doctor’ during UK trip?

Meghan Markle forced to hire ‘private doctor’ during UK trip?
Meghan Markle ‘would rather stay in hotel than at Frogmore’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘would rather stay in hotel than at Frogmore’ with Prince Harry
Where is Amber Heard?

Where is Amber Heard?
Lily Anne Harrison gives birth to first child with 'Twilight' star Peter Facinelli

Lily Anne Harrison gives birth to first child with 'Twilight' star Peter Facinelli
Vicky Kaushal spotted filming around hills for 'Sam Bahadur': See pictures

Vicky Kaushal spotted filming around hills for 'Sam Bahadur': See pictures
Jennifer Garner gets her groove on amid her ex Ben Affleck's whirlwind romance with new wife Lopez

Jennifer Garner gets her groove on amid her ex Ben Affleck's whirlwind romance with new wife Lopez
Kim Kardashian heaps praises on ex Pete Davidson, calls him a 'cutie'

Kim Kardashian heaps praises on ex Pete Davidson, calls him a 'cutie'

Venice Red Carpet: Florence Pugh makes 'remarkable' moment with her grandma

Venice Red Carpet: Florence Pugh makes 'remarkable' moment with her grandma

Latest

view all