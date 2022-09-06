Pankaj Tripathi says he has a 'problem' with being called 'character actor'

Pankaj Tripathi says he doesn't like it when people call him a character actor

Pankaj Tripathi has revealed that he doesn't like being called a 'character actor.'

During an interview with Brut, the actor was asked to comment on the tag that is often used for him.

To this, Pankaj stated: “Yeah I definitely have a problem when people call me that. What is a supporting actor or a character actor? An actor is an actor.”

“More than supporting actor, I have a problem with being called a character actor. I don’t get the term ‘character actor’. In films, everyone is playing a character. Who is a characterless actor? Everyone is doing a character including the lead actor.”

Pankaj was further asked whether he goes to Bollywood parties or not to which he replied: “Yes, I don’t go to Bollywood parties because earlier no one used to call me in these parties but now they invite me, I don’t feel like going.”

He went on to say that he might want to quit acting after several years as soon as he earns enough money, reported Hindustan Times.