Vicky Kaushal spotted filming around hills for 'Sam Bahadur': See pictures

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur' has officially gone on the floors

Actor Vicky Kaushal gave a sneak peek into the sets of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur recently.

The actor shared a picture on his Instagram handle from the sets of the film, in which he was seen wearing a green coloured hoodie which had Sam Bahadur written on it.

The view in the picture looked mesmerizing with beautiful scenery all around. 


As per Pinkvilla, the Raazi actor will be playing the role of field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur. The film also features Sanya Malhotra who will play Maneskshaw’s wife, and Fatima Sana Sheikh as the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Vicky also has Govinda Naam Mera in the pipeline apart from Sam Bahadur. 

