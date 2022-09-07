 
Where is Amber Heard?

Where is Amber Heard?

Amber Heard is in a dire situation as her friends reportedly closed the doors at her when she approached them for financial help to pay off Depp's damages.

The Hollywood actress , who is out of sight for last few days, seems busy in planning to regain her lost reputation after losing the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

She has turned all her focus to win the next legal battle against the Pirates of The Caribbean star.

A source, close to the actress, has told that she's making all her efforts to regain her lost popularity and taking lesson to rebuild her image in the eyes of her fans and friends.

Heard has changed her legal team and held several meetings with legal experts before launching new legal war against Depp.

The Aquaman star is yet to be offered a major role in a film ever since her legal battles with Depp began, with producers fearing that fans will boycott any movies she stars in.

There were rumours that the Zen Models is said to be willing to pay the actress 9m dollars to star in an upcoming X-rated movie. The contract, according to an unconfirmed report, to be worth 8m dollars and includes an additional 1m dollars donation to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.

