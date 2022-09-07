 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles admits he ‘plays pretend’ while acting in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Harry Styles attended the world premiere of film Don’t Worry Darling at Venice Film Festival on Monday
Harry Styles attended the world premiere of film Don’t Worry Darling at Venice Film Festival on Monday

Harry Styles attended the world premiere of his upcoming film, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, September 5, and during a chat with the press said that there’s ‘not much acting’ in the film.

Styles’ arrival on the Lido, where Don’t Worry Darling had its world premiere Monday night, has been one of the most anticipated events of a festival full of stars, reported The Associated Press.

In the film, Styles plays Jack, who works for the mysterious Victory Project, run by Chris Pine’s charismatic cult-like leader, in a mid-century-styled experimental community.

Florence Pugh plays Jack’s wife Alice, who gets every comfort in the world in exchange for not asking questions. But soon, she starts to see cracks in the veneer.

“I think it’s fun to get to play in worlds that aren’t necessarily your own. This world that is supposedly so perfect, it’s really fun to play pretend in there,” Styles said, adding, “There wasn’t too much acting.” - AP

More From Entertainment:

Nirvana wins lawsuit over man who appeared as naked baby on ‘Nevermind’

Nirvana wins lawsuit over man who appeared as naked baby on ‘Nevermind’
Harry Styles, Chris Pine drama hits the roof as Pine reacts to viral video

Harry Styles, Chris Pine drama hits the roof as Pine reacts to viral video
Meghan Markle forced to hire ‘private doctor’ during UK trip?

Meghan Markle forced to hire ‘private doctor’ during UK trip?
Meghan Markle ‘would rather stay in hotel than at Frogmore’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘would rather stay in hotel than at Frogmore’ with Prince Harry
Lily Anne Harrison gives birth to first child with 'Twilight' star Peter Facinelli

Lily Anne Harrison gives birth to first child with 'Twilight' star Peter Facinelli
Jennifer Garner gets her groove on amid her ex Ben Affleck's whirlwind romance with new wife Lopez

Jennifer Garner gets her groove on amid her ex Ben Affleck's whirlwind romance with new wife Lopez
Kim Kardashian heaps praises on ex Pete Davidson, calls him a 'cutie'

Kim Kardashian heaps praises on ex Pete Davidson, calls him a 'cutie'

Venice Red Carpet: Florence Pugh makes 'remarkable' moment with her grandma

Venice Red Carpet: Florence Pugh makes 'remarkable' moment with her grandma

Jennifer Lawrence ‘worked to mend’ her relationship with her dad over differing political views

Jennifer Lawrence ‘worked to mend’ her relationship with her dad over differing political views
Jay B reveals his assigned nicknames to other GOT7 members

Jay B reveals his assigned nicknames to other GOT7 members
Stray Kids to make their comeback with new album

Stray Kids to make their comeback with new album
Jennifer Lawrence spills the beans on baby’s gender and name

Jennifer Lawrence spills the beans on baby’s gender and name

Latest

view all