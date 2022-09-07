 
Meghan Markle accused of throwing her parents under the bus

Meghan Markle's third episode of her Spotify podcast has been released.

As soon as the new episode of Archetype was released, royal fans, experts and critics started targeting the former American actress online.

One of the commentators said that "Meghan Markle calls herself a “latch-key kid” in her new podcast with Mindy Kaling."

The user said, A latchkey kid is a child who comes home after school to a empty home or has no supervisionHow’s that for throwing your parents under the bus ."

Several royal account and experts were seen resharing the comment on social media websites.

