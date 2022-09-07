 
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Piers Morgan says Kim Kardashian used 'genuine star' Kanye West to her 'fortune'

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

British journalist Piers Morgan is not happy with Kim Kardashian showing her bare behind for the cameras.

The 41-year-old posed naked in front of the American flag for the latest cover of Interview Magazine.

Responding to her photos, the former Good Morning Britain host says the billionaire has violated the concept of the 'American dream.'

Writing for NY Post, Piers said: "Not because I’m shocked to see Ms. Kardashian’s flesh yet again infecting social media at warp speed like a COVID-style digital virus, but because her claim that it represents the American Dream is such a grotesque desecration of what it should represent. The accompanying interview is breathtaking both in its vacuity and utter delusion."

He added that Kim's fame is because of her "shameless, cynical exploitation of [her] sex life and naked body, and short-lived marriage to one of the world’s biggest and most genuinely talented music stars, Kanye West ".

He brutally added: "If it’s truly the case that the American Dream is now defined by someone with zero talent, famous for having sex on tape and flashing her flash for cash, then it’s time everyone woke the hell up."

