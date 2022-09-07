 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Harry are 'much more genuine' than Kate, William: German locals

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly won the German hearts with their charisma.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed by a crowd of admirers upon their arrival in Dusseldorf this week.

Amongst the spectators at the localTown Hall, a German local, Laura, spoke fondly of the royal couple. The video has ever since gone viral on the social media.  

“I think they're great, I think they're much more genuine than Kate and William. I'm more on Harry and Meghan's side” says a German local, Laura, in a viral video.

"The way she made it clear, in plain German, that she is Team Harry and Meghan! Left no room for speculations!" noted on twitterati.

"She speaks for the world who can objectively see that Harry and Meghan were treated wrong," added another fan.

Meghan and Harry shook hands and chatted with fans as they passed by fans.

Meghan also posed for selfies with members of the public who stood in the sun to catch a glimpse of Claifornia royals.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West says his kids 'have no idea' their daddy is fighting 'alone'

Kanye West says his kids 'have no idea' their daddy is fighting 'alone'

Amber Heard’s threatening email ‘written on the notes app’?

Amber Heard’s threatening email ‘written on the notes app’?
The Weeknd updates fans on his voice after abruptly ending show

The Weeknd updates fans on his voice after abruptly ending show
Piers Morgan says Kim Kardashian used 'genuine star' Kanye West to her 'fortune'

Piers Morgan says Kim Kardashian used 'genuine star' Kanye West to her 'fortune'
Piers Morgan admits Kim Kardashian risque photo made him 'burst into derisive laughter'

Piers Morgan admits Kim Kardashian risque photo made him 'burst into derisive laughter'
Angelina Jolie sues Brad Pitt for $250 million over French Winery: 'Signed hush-clause'

Angelina Jolie sues Brad Pitt for $250 million over French Winery: 'Signed hush-clause'
John Legend did not want bff Kanye West as US President: 'Moral compass matters'

John Legend did not want bff Kanye West as US President: 'Moral compass matters'
Meghan Markle accused of throwing her parents under the bus

Meghan Markle accused of throwing her parents under the bus

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo have baby number 3 on the way!

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo have baby number 3 on the way!
Chris Pine says Harry Styles did not spit on him

Chris Pine says Harry Styles did not spit on him

'Why Meghan and Harry being treated like 'heads of state' in Germany?'

'Why Meghan and Harry being treated like 'heads of state' in Germany?'

Latest

view all