Meghan Markle, Harry are 'much more genuine' than Kate, William: German locals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly won the German hearts with their charisma.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed by a crowd of admirers upon their arrival in Dusseldorf this week.

Amongst the spectators at the localTown Hall, a German local, Laura, spoke fondly of the royal couple. The video has ever since gone viral on the social media.

“I think they're great, I think they're much more genuine than Kate and William. I'm more on Harry and Meghan's side” says a German local, Laura, in a viral video.



"The way she made it clear, in plain German, that she is Team Harry and Meghan! Left no room for speculations!" noted on twitterati.

"She speaks for the world who can objectively see that Harry and Meghan were treated wrong," added another fan.

Meghan and Harry shook hands and chatted with fans as they passed by fans.



Meghan also posed for selfies with members of the public who stood in the sun to catch a glimpse of Claifornia royals.