Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Prince William, Harry’s cousin makes his father ‘prouder’

Prince William and Harry’s cousin Louis has made his father Charles Spencer ‘prouder’ as he graduated from ArtsEd, one of the top drama schools in the UK.

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer took to Instagram and shared son Louis photo with his principal and disclosed, “My son, Louis, graduated today from @artsedlondon with a First-class degree.”

Charles further said “He was selected as his year’s valedictorian, and it was an absolutely beautiful speech - perfectly-delivered, touchingly generous, hugely grateful, and including references to so many of his 80 classmates.

“A final farewell hug to his brilliant principal here, and then on to his career. I couldn’t be prouder of him - so much hard work, to add to a very rare gift. Congratulations, Louis!,” he concluded.

Earlier, royal expert Richard Eden, in his article for Mail Plus, had disclosed that Princess Diana's nephew has become an actor - and ditches his famous name.

