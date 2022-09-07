Katie Price ‘raped by six men’ in horrific carjacking incident

Katie Price was reportedly raped by six men during a carjacking attacking in South Africa in 2018

English reality star Katie Price was reportedly raped by six men while being held at gunpoint as her car was carjacked in South Africa in 2018, reported Mail Online.

Price opened up about the horrific incident in a recent chat with the outlet, sharing that she was ‘thrown out’ of her car as she was travelling from Johannesburg to Swaziland during the shoot for her Quest Red reality show My Crazy Life.

The reality star said: “The experience when I was filming with ITV in South Africa, we had no security, if we had security, they would have been able to deal with the six guys that jumped us, held me at gunpoint and raped me.”

As per Price, her car was robbed of valuables including cash and jewellery, and the armed attackers were never caught by law enforcement officials.

Prince has earlier shared snippets about the terrifying attack, telling Channel 4’s SAS Celebrity Who Dares Wins in 2020: “Police said it was a miracle they didn’t kill us.”